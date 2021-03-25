Police officer arrested for trying to entice who he thought was a minor female from Minnesota

A Florida police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sending explicit photos to an undercover detective in Minnesota.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Fort Lauderdale police officer Louis Walsh was involved in online chats with who he believed was a minor from Minnesota.

"Minnesota investigators said on at least two occasions, Walsh engaged in sexual conversations with an undercover detective who he believed was a minor female. Investigators said Walsh sent a photo of himself and exposed his private area," authorities said.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Walsh works special security details at Cardinal Gibbons High School and St. Anthony Catholic School. Detectives also said Walsh is a wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons.

Anyone who has information regarding this case or believes they may know someone who is a victim is encouraged to contact Det. Erica Rockey at 954-888-5290.