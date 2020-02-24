Clear

Police looking for victim in Mason City shooting; 1 arrested

Derrick Young
Derrick Young

Man arrested for intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 7:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person has been charged and police are looking for the victim after an apparent shooting in Mason City.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before noon Monday for a reported disturbance involving a firearm. Police say evidence at the scene indicated a gun had been fired and someone was shot. Officers were called back to the same area around 3:11 pm Monday for a report of suspicious activity. A vehicle leaving the area was stopped and two men were detained.

The Mason City Police Department says the passenger in the vehicle, Derrick Norfleet Young, 24, of Mason City, has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon for the earlier shooting. No charges have been filed against the driver.

Police said the victim of the shooting has not been found and this investigation is continuing.

