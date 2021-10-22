Police looking for suspect in attempted Rochester armed robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pulling a gun was not enough for a wannabe robber on Thursday.

Rochester Police say a man was sitting in his car at an apartment complex parking lot in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE when he was approached by another man. Investigators say the suspect asked if the man had any money, then pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the victim, and demanded money.

Police say that’s when the victim shut his car door and drove off.

The suspect is described as a black male, taller than five feet five inches, and between 30 and 40 years old.