Police looking for 'person of interest' in apartment fires

Three hallway mats set on fire on April 4.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 1:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are asking for the public help in finding someone connected to an arson investigation.

Rochester officers were called to an apartment building in the 400 block of 31st Street NE at around 3:40 am on April 4. Three hallway mats on different levels of the building had been set on fire. All the flames were put out with only limited damage done.

Police are now releasing a photo of someone seen entering the apartment building before the fires were noticed. Police describe him as a “person of interest” and are not labeling him a suspect.

Anyone who know this person can call 507-328-6918, leave a tip online at rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org or call 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be made anonymously and a reward could be offered if information leads to an arrest or conviction.

