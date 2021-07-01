Missing woman located in Rochester

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department says Brynn Lackram has been located.

Previous story below

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing adult.

Brynn Hailey Lackram, 29, was reportedly last seen at her home in northwest Rochester just after midnight on June 29. The Rochester Police Department says Brynn may have suffered a medical injury lately and because her family and friends have been unable to contact her, law enforcement would like to make sure she is safe.

Brynn is described as 5’3’’ and around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with a black t-shirt over it, gold flip flops, and a cross necklace with green gemstones.

Anyone with information regarding Brynn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Jason Wesely at 507-328-6928. Anyone who sees Brynn is asked to contact RPD Dispatch by dialing 911 or 507-328-6800.