Police looking for man who tried to pass a phony $100 in St. Ansgar

Store employees immediately spotted counterfeit cash and called police.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 3:27 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – Police are looking for a man who tried to pass a phony $100 bill at The Food Center.

The St. Ansgar Police Department says the unknown suspect entered the store around 12:30 pm and employees say they immediately recognized the counterfeit cash. Employees called police but say the suspect left the store with about $30 in groceries he didn’t pay for, then drove off in an older model blue truck.

If you know this person or the truck, please contact St. Ansgar police at 641-713-4767.

The St. Ansgar Police Department says it wants to thank The Food Center for their fast action in recognizing the counterfeit bill so that other businesses would be aware of what took place and keep an eye out for the individual.

