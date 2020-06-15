Police investigating weekend gunfire in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – No arrests have been made after weekend gunfire in Charles City.

Police were called to the area of North Iowa Street and Hulin Street just before 11 am Saturday. Witnesses told officers multiple shots had been fired from a handgun toward a home with people outside. Police say bullets struck a parked vehicle and collected evidence from the scene.

Investigators say the shots apparently stemmed from arguments that happened Saturday morning. A search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 2200 block of Clarkview Drive and multiple items were seized.

The Charles City Police Department says it is looking for three people in connection to this gunfire but no arrest warrants have been issued yet.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.