Police investigating suspicious house fire in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon house fire.

No injuries are reported from the fire in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue NW.

The Austin Fire Department says they got a call about a house fire with the exit being blocked by flames. There were two people in an upstairs apartment. One got out of the house on their own while police rescued the other by ladder out a window.

The fire is being described as suspicious and authorities say it may have been intentionally set.