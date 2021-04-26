Police investigating potential threat against Rochester elementary school

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a threatening voice message was left over the weekend at Elton Hills Elementary School.

Rochester Public Schools says all students were asked to come directly into the Elton Hills building upon arriving to school Monday morning and students and staff will remain indoors until further notice.

District officials say authorities were contacted as soon as the voice message was heard and the Rochester Police Department is actively investigating the threat.

The exact nature and details of the threatening message have not been disclosed.