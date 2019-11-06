Police investigating overnight home invasion in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Police are looking for two suspects in an early morning home invasion.

The Albert Lea Police Department says two officers were called to the 100 block of North 8th Avenue around 3 am Wednesday. Two people reported that they were woken up in their bedroom by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The victims say they were pulled from their bed and physically assaulted, with the two intruders demanding money. Police say they left the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators say there were signs of forced entry into the home.

The intruders are described as a male around 5’6’’ tall and weight around 300 pounds, possible Hispanic with lighter skin, and another male around 6’ tall. Both suspects wore masks which covered their faces.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.