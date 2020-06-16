Police investigating electronics burglary, construction site vandalism in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating two recent burglaries in Rochester.

The first happened on June 9 in the 700 block of 25th Street SW. A 32-year-old man says he woke up to find around $10,000 worth of his electronics had been stolen. Investigators say there was no sign of forced entry but the victim says his door doesn’t always lock if it isn’t closed properly.

Rochester police also say someone entered a construction site in the 3700 block of Galaxy Drive SW sometime between Saturday and Sunday. Officers say nothing was stolen but the windows were broken on a bunch of construction equipment vehicles. Damage is estimated at around $3,000.