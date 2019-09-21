BREAKING: Police investigating early morning shooting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, they were called just before 2:15 a.m. to Enterprise Alley and Washington Avenue along 12th Street NW. That's where officers found bullet casings and blood at the scene.

Police say at least two vehicles were involved and there was an altercation that happened before shots were fired. During the investigation, officers recognized the description of one of the vehicles provided by a witness. That vehicle was later located on South Washington Avenue.

Officers got a search warrant for the vehicle and residence at the location. The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group served the search warrant. It was executed and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no one has reported being a victim. Police do not believe there is any risk to the community.

If you have information or are a witness, call the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.