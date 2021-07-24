Police investigating deadly collision in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday morning.

The Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Mason City Fire Department were all called to the 3500 block of South Federal Avenue around 6:30 am Saturday in response to the collision.

Mason City police say one driver was killed and the other was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment. The names of those drivers have not been released.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.