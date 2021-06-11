Austin police investigating similar vandalism of church and business

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating two similar cases of vandalism in Austin.

Officers say a church and a business had similar words and images written on them sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

International Word Fellowship in the 800 block of 4th Avenue NE had “BOZO” written on it with a pentagram in the last “O” and two upside down crosses at the beginning and end of the word. Bendixen Jewelry in the 400 block of Main Street N had “666, ” “BOZO,” “Odd1,” and a star in a circle spray painted on the west side of the building in yellow, black, and white paint.