ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying an item found near John Adams Middle School was intended to look like a bomb.

Rochester police and firefighters were called to the area around 7 pm Thursday for a suspicious "device" located next to a white chimney. A perimeter has been established on 31st Street NW.

Investigators say the suspicious item turned out to be a kettle bell wrapped in tape. Police say there is no danger but that someone wanted the item to look like an explosive device.