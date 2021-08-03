Police investigating after gunfire damages vehicles in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after gunfire damaged multiple vehicles.

The Rochester Police Department says officers were sent to the 300 block of 27th Street NE around 9:51 pm Sunday night after multiple callers reported hearing five to seven shots. Investigators say they did not find any shell casings or any damage to property or wounded victims.

Police were then called back to the 400 block of 27th Street NE just before 10 am Monday for a report of vehicles damaged by gunfire. Officers say there was a total of eight shots and two vehicles were struck.

Investigators say they have not gotten any reports of gunshot victims from local medical centers.