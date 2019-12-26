Clear

Police investigating Christmas burglary in Rochester

Gaming equipment stolen from an apartment.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigated a Christmas burglary.

They say it happened between 8 am on Christmas Eve and 8 pm on Christmas Day at an apartment in the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE in Rochester. Police say $1,000 worth of gaming equipment was stolen.

Several people live at the apartment but officers say no one was at home at the time of the burglary. There was no sign of someone breaking in.

