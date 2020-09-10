Police investigate vandalism at West Concord pool

WEST CONCORD, Minn- The West Concord Police Department is asking the public for help as the department investigates vandalism at the city pool, which is undergoing renovations.

West concord residents and businesses have invested a lot of time and money to upgrade this recreational area. Yesterday morning sometime between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., the pool was vandalized.

Fencing was knocked over, and beer cans were scattered around the pool.

City Administrator Mike Plante says residents are concerned.

"We've received a lot of citizen feedback on this,” said Plante. “I want to make sure that we find who may or may not be responsible for this. We've received a lot of attention and a lot of communication on it. So people are definitely paying attention to how this moves forward and hoping that somebody steps forward and does the right thing and take responsibility."