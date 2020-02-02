Clear

Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Iowa

The victim and the witnesses to the shooting are all juveniles, and their names were not released.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 9:25 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. Friday in Mapleton, Iowa, and a victim was found dead at the scene.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public in connection with the shooting, but no details were provided about the shooting.

