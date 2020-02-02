Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Iowa

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. Friday in Mapleton, Iowa, and a victim was found dead at the scene.
The victim and the witnesses to the shooting are all juveniles, and their names were not released.
Authorities say there is no danger to the public in connection with the shooting, but no details were provided about the shooting.
