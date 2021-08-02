Police identify the woman killed in Austin Saturday

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police have identified the woman who died after a reported shooting Saturday morning.

The Austin Police Department says Tyesha Tahne Gills was 20 years old. She was found injured in the 100 block of 10th Street NW after a 911 call around 2 am Saturday. Gills was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where she later died.

Austin police said they do not think this was a random incident and that were is no ongoing danger to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.