MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have identified a man killed and another wounded in a shooting in Marshalltown earlier this week.
Police say 22-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting. Officers and medics sent to a residence around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday found Lewis and 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say Brooks was taken to a hospital and has since been released. No arrests have been reported. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.
Related Content
- Police identify one dead, one wounded in Marshalltown shooting
- Missing Marshalltown teen found dead
- Marshalltown residents repair properties
- Marshalltown woman killed in police chase
- Iowa State players offer help in storm-ravaged Marshalltown
- 60 Iowa buildings deemed unsafe after Marshalltown tornado
- Body found in Marshalltown confirmed as missing Mason City woman
- Two dead, four wounded in North Carolina college shooting
- Four dead, 11 wounded in France
- Police: Woman reported missing from Marshalltown recently had been living in Mason City
Scroll for more content...