Police identify four people killed in Austin crash

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities in Austin have released the identities of four people killed in a crash last Thursday.

Police said Monday that the occupants of the vehicle were Lance Eastman, 28, Kala Klaus, 25, and their two young children.

"We believe a dog had been in the car at the time of the accident and that dog was located on 3-20-20 and returned to the family of the victims. All other aspects of this crash remain open and under investigation," police said.

Police said Friday it responded to a single-vehicle crash on 2nd Dr. SW near 11th Ave. SW at 6:02 p.m.

The vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Malibu Maxx, was found engulfed in flames.

"Officers were unable to observe any signs of life from within the vehicle. Witnesses on the scene indicated that no one was observed to have left the vehicle following the crash," police said.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW when it left the road, went through a grove of trees, went down an embankment before it came to rest on 2nd Dr. SW.