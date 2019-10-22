Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home

AUSTIN, Minn. - The body of an 18-year-old woman found on a sidewalk near her home has been identified.

Police said Tuesday the woman who died over the weekend was Erica Manzano, of Austin.



Abraham Cervantes-Pas, Mower County Jail Abraham Cervantes-Pas, Mower County Jail

A man who police said was on the roof of the home and fled when authorities arrived was identified as 20-year-old Abraham Cervantes-Pas, of Austin.

He is in custody at the Mower County Jail for a probation violation for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

No cause of death has been released, and authorities are waiting for a toxicology report.

Police said the woman’s body was found Saturday in the 800 block of 8th Ave. SW.