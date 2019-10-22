Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home

Police also released the identity of a man who was taken into custody after fleeing from the scene after being on the roof of the home.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 9:29 AM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 9:37 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - The body of an 18-year-old woman found on a sidewalk near her home has been identified.

Police said Tuesday the woman who died over the weekend was Erica Manzano, of Austin.


Abraham Cervantes-Pas, Mower County Jail

A man who police said was on the roof of the home and fled when authorities arrived was identified as 20-year-old Abraham Cervantes-Pas, of Austin.

He is in custody at the Mower County Jail for a probation violation for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

No cause of death has been released, and authorities are waiting for a toxicology report.

Police said the woman’s body was found Saturday in the 800 block of 8th Ave. SW.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Windy Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Restoring Fountain Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 6:30a Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester council moving forward with circulator

Image

Latest Iowa AP football rankings

Image

Mason City girls rugby

Image

Final approval for Clear Lake development

Image

Japanese co-op member in Iowa

Image

NICC volleyball writes more for the record books

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/21

Community Events