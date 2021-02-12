Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Report: Police gave gun permit to suspected Minnesota clinic shooter

Gregory Ulrich

Got permit even though there was a restraining order against him.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 7:18 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 7:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A man charged with murder in a shooting at a Minnesota medical clinic bought the handgun he used in the attack with a permit from the local police department, even though he had been the subject of a restraining order for threatening the clinic in the past, according to a published report.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged in an attack on an Allina Health clinic this week that left 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay dead and four other people wounded. Ulrich had threatened in October 2018 to carry out a mass shooting at the clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

The threat led Ulrich to be banned from clinic property, and the following month a restraining order was granted to prohibit him from contacting a doctor at the clinic. The order also required Ulrich not to possess guns and to turn in any guns or permits he had.

But the Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing a law enforcement source it didn't name, reported Friday that the Buffalo Police Department had granted a permit for Ulrich to buy the handgun used in the attack. Even though Ulrich had been arrested for violating the restraining order, the newspaper reported that the permit was granted because the case was dismissed due to mental incompetency.

State law appears to clearly prohibit Ulrich from obtaining a permit to purchase a handgun. The statute bans anyone who has ever been found incompetent to stand trial from buying or having a gun. The statute does allow for some instances where a person could recover the right, but they don't appear to apply to Ulrich's case.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about the report, saying in a statement that the city cannot release information on gun permit applications.

Ulrich’s harassment case includes a notation from a court services agent in June 2019 that said Ulrich had applied for a “permit to purchase” and that approval was pending. The agent said he “highly recommended” against allowing Ulrich to have any weapons. A psychological evaluation was ordered, and in April 2020 the case was dismissed with a prosecutor saying Ulrich was found “mentally incompetent to proceed.”

Ulrich was charged Thursday, with his bail was set at $10 million or $5 million with conditions. Allina Health on Friday identified two shooting victims who hadn’t previously given permission to release their names: Tammy Schaufler, a business representative with the company for 32 years, and Antonya Fransen-Pruden, a licensed practical nurse who has been with the company since 2018. The company did not give their conditions. Three shooting victims remain hospitalized, one in fair condition and two in good condition, while a fourth was released from the hospital soon after the shooting.

At a news conference following Thursday's hearing, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer was asked about any permits Ulrich held.

Deringer said he could not talk about specific permits, but said that approvals can be complicated. He said his office has 2 1/2 people working full-time to handle nothing but permits to buy guns and carry them in public

Sometimes, Deringer said, “you have to have a master's degree to read some of these criminal histories” to catch disqualifiers.

“Sometimes they do slip through the cracks,” he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 470803

Reported Deaths: 6411
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin977421561
Ramsey41937783
Dakota34871376
Anoka32383377
Washington21353249
Stearns18469198
St. Louis14429260
Scott12732103
Wright12165112
Olmsted1143783
Sherburne854371
Carver732340
Clay672583
Rice655184
Kandiyohi569573
Blue Earth567534
Crow Wing505580
Chisago477343
Otter Tail471470
Benton435790
Winona408448
Mower392630
Douglas385468
Nobles379447
Goodhue375965
Polk336962
McLeod333149
Beltrami326648
Morrison318646
Lyon309843
Itasca298545
Isanti298245
Becker298141
Carlton294943
Steele293210
Pine275316
Freeborn270123
Nicollet242740
Todd237430
Brown231737
Le Sueur225219
Mille Lacs221846
Cass213924
Meeker204033
Waseca201517
Wabasha18283
Martin179627
Roseau169417
Hubbard157539
Houston153714
Dodge14794
Redwood144327
Renville143040
Chippewa134635
Fillmore13408
Cottonwood132020
Wadena123919
Faribault115616
Rock114712
Aitkin114633
Sibley11339
Pennington110316
Watonwan11038
Kanabec104519
Pipestone99724
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9318
Jackson90310
Swift86818
Pope7675
Marshall72915
Stevens7198
Clearwater69914
Lake69017
Lac qui Parle67316
Wilkin65410
Koochiching61311
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4893
Grant4658
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned41868
Kittson39321
Red Lake3344
Traverse2965
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 325673

Reported Deaths: 5138
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49589520
Linn18997303
Scott16636194
Black Hawk14636271
Woodbury13438203
Johnson1275867
Dubuque12068186
Dallas971284
Pottawattamie9538138
Story922343
Cerro Gordo491179
Warren490967
Clinton483978
Webster483583
Sioux468166
Marshall450969
Des Moines412555
Muscatine407387
Buena Vista403136
Wapello3775103
Plymouth360475
Jasper354065
Lee344847
Marion327866
Jones281854
Henry274434
Carroll262046
Bremer259853
Crawford244234
Boone235127
Washington232940
Benton226153
Mahaska210544
Jackson204537
Tama197063
Dickinson195037
Kossuth191552
Delaware182938
Clay180625
Fayette173928
Winneshiek173526
Buchanan170426
Wright170230
Hamilton169338
Hardin164634
Harrison164068
Cedar162120
Clayton157553
Butler155930
Page155417
Floyd145738
Mills144620
Poweshiek144629
Cherokee142235
Lyon142040
Allamakee136341
Hancock135727
Madison135216
Iowa134723
Grundy127930
Winnebago126530
Calhoun12649
Jefferson125631
Cass122346
Louisa119441
Appanoose118646
Mitchell118339
Chickasaw116812
Union116531
Sac115317
Emmet113139
Unassigned11250
Shelby111832
Humboldt110822
Franklin107919
Guthrie106728
Palo Alto97019
Howard95620
Montgomery94935
Clarke90019
Keokuk89628
Monroe86527
Pocahontas80318
Ida79931
Adair75525
Monona74422
Davis74023
Greene7169
Lucas68818
Osceola65713
Worth6414
Taylor62811
Fremont5409
Decatur5318
Van Buren52817
Ringgold48916
Audubon4509
Wayne43721
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -23°
Mason City
Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -7° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -7° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -7° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -22°
Charles City
Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -29°
Arctic air this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New rules for craft breweries

Image

Tracking spread of Covid-19 in schools

Image

Ice Fishing Tournament

Image

MCA Testing comeback

Image

Prepping for mass vaccination

Image

Iowa Covid-19 Vaccination Efforts

Image

Albert Lea Has Annual Big Freeze Event

Image

Gov. Walz Dials Back Covid-19 Restrictions

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Suicide rate increase in the second half 2020

Community Events