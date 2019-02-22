Police conduct raid on house

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s quite the way to kick start the weekend, a police raid.
Rochester police conduct a search warrant at a home in the 1200 hundred block of 12th avenue this afternoon.
They are saying little about the circumstances surrounding it.
KIMT spoke to people in the community who say the residence has a long history of police activity and is known as a party house.
“Thursday, Friday, Saturday Sunday till four or five o'clock in the morning fighting. Garbage everywhere you know the house was a disaster,” said one neighbor.
Police say this case is an open investigation and no arrests were made today.
