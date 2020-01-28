Clear
BREAKING NEWS More mutual aid being called in for raging fire in downtown Blooming Prairie Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police cite 5 protesters at Biden office in Des Moines

Joe Biden - AP image

Des Moines police have cited five people who refused to leave the Des Moines campaign office for Democrat Joe Biden after demanding to talk to him about Medicare for All proposals and his campaign donors.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 9:52 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Des Moines police have cited five people who refused to leave the Des Moines campaign office for Democrat Joe Biden after demanding to talk to him about Medicare for All proposals and his campaign donors.

The five were among about two dozen people who'd entered the building Monday and remained until officers showed up.

For more political coverage, click here.

Police say the five were given summonses alleging criminal trespassing.

The Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund says the five were members of the organization or Iowa Student Action. A Biden spokeswoman said Tuesday that she couldn't immediately comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Slick roads this AM, another cloudy day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire engulfs Blooming Prairie business

Image

Fire at The Bakery in Blooming Prairie

Image

Contaminated Drinking Water

Image

Soldiers Field Park Track update

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

Image

Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/27

Image

Breaking down caucus candidates

Image

Intercultural cities initiative

Community Events