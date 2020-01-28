Police cite 5 protesters at Biden office in Des Moines

Des Moines police have cited five people who refused to leave the Des Moines campaign office for Democrat Joe Biden after demanding to talk to him about Medicare for All proposals and his campaign donors.

The five were among about two dozen people who'd entered the building Monday and remained until officers showed up.

Police say the five were given summonses alleging criminal trespassing.

The Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund says the five were members of the organization or Iowa Student Action. A Biden spokeswoman said Tuesday that she couldn't immediately comment.