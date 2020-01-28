Police cite 5 protesters at Biden office in Des Moines

Des Moines police have cited five people who refused to leave the Des Moines campaign office for Democrat Joe Biden after demanding to talk to him about Medicare for All proposals and his campaign donors.
The five were among about two dozen people who'd entered the building Monday and remained until officers showed up.
For more political coverage, click here.
Police say the five were given summonses alleging criminal trespassing.
The Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund says the five were members of the organization or Iowa Student Action. A Biden spokeswoman said Tuesday that she couldn't immediately comment.
Related Content
- Des Moines police say officers shot armed suspect
- Officer injured when gunfire hits Des Moines police car
- Homeless on the move in Des Moines
- Medical marijuana facility proposed for Des Moines
- Des Moines Register ordered to conceal information
- Gunshots end football game in Des Moines
- Woman sentenced for Des Moines murder
- Six hurt in Des Moines shooting
- Des Moines hospital transplant program announces closure