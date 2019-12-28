Police called to remove rowdy juveniles from Mall of America

Police in Bloomington were called to remove a group of 50 rowdy juveniles from the Mall of America.
Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley says mall security had asked the young people to leave because they were disturbing other people, but the group refused.
Police arrived Friday night and escorted the group out.
A couple of juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct.
