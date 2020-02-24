Clear

Police asking for public's help after jogger bit, injured at Rochester park

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 1:53 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are asking for the public's help to obtain more information about a dog bite that injured a runner.

Police said it happened Sunday at 3 p.m. at Quarry Hill Nature Park.

"A male was jogging west on the south side of the park when he approached a group of ladies that had their dogs and a photographer taking pictures. All of the dogs were on leashes; however, one of the dogs jumped up on the jogger causing an injury. Due to the nature of the injury, we are in need of the vaccination records for the dog," Rochester police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rochester Animal Control as soon as possible at 507-328-6960 option 1

