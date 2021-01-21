Police arrest child care owner accused of hurting 1-year-old

SUMNER, Iowa (AP) — Police say the owner of a child care facility in northeastern Iowa has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after being accused of injuring a 1-year-old in her care.

Television station KCRG reports that an employee on Tuesday reported 54-year-old Crystal Bahe, of Sumner, to authorities.

Bahe owns and operates Crystal's Christian Child Care in Sumner.

The facility’s operations have been suspended while local police and the Iowa Department of Human Services conduct investigations into the allegation.

Officials say families of the children attending the daycare have been notified and children have been moved from the facility.