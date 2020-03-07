Police and Fire lacing up for Battle of the Badges

MASON CITY, Iowa - While hockey tends to be full of grit and hard hitting action, there can be a softer side to the sport...or at least its participants.

Around 30 members of the Mason City Fire and Police Departments, as well as the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's office, will hit the ice at the Mason City Arena Saturday night for the 10th annual Battle of the Badges.

This year's battle will feature new jerseys, as well as being the first at the new arena.

Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff Lieutenant Matt Klunder has been organizing the frozen battle since Day 1.

"There are some other police-fire games I'd seen around the country doing charity things."

For Klunder, the most important thing about the battle is being able to grant a child with a critical illness a special wish.

"Love seeing those kids, and the things they go through are a lot of hardship for the kids and their families."

The community shows up for the fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Make-a-Wish.

"So far over 9 years, we've raised about $327,000. This year, we're ahead of normal before the game started, so we're hoping to get at least close to $60,000, if not more than that, so we can get to $400,000 in 10 years."

Mike Hackbart is a firefighter-paramedic, but on Saturday, he's a defenseman.

"We have some defensemen that are really good puck handlers. That's not me, so they'll try and score a goal. But you won't see me on the far end," he says jokingly.

Hackbart has been touched by the many children who look up to police and firefighters.

"The PD has a kid that is crazy about them. We've got a kid that's crazy about us, and more than that likely. But the kids make it all worthwhile."

Going into Saturday night's matchup, we couldn't help but wonder if these weekend warriors have any particular strategy.

"We're going to go out there and work hard, hopefully they get tired before we do. I think that's both of our strategies is seeing which team gets tired first," he adds with a laugh.

As it stands right now, the police have won the majority of the battles with a 6-3 record.

If you don't have your tickets yet, some will be for sale at the front door for $5. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.