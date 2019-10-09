Clear

Police allege cameras hid at Mall of America dressing rooms

Police are investigating a Minnesota man who allegedly hid cameras inside dressing rooms at the Mall of America in Bloomington and another Minneapolis area shopping mall.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 8:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating a Minnesota man who allegedly hid cameras inside dressing rooms at the Mall of America in Bloomington and another Minneapolis area shopping mall.

The 41-year-old Elk River man has not been charged. The Star Tribune reports details were contained in a search warrant affidavit.

The affidavit alleges the suspect used cameras that could be operated remotely using a cellphone.

Authorities allege the man targeted stores frequented by teenage girls, including Hollister and Forever 21. He was arrested in September with help from a store manager.

According to the affidavit, the suspect would mount a fake shelf to fitting room walls at the Mall of America with cameras mounted under the shelves.

Bloomington police learned that police also were investigating a hidden camera found at the Maplewood Mall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Erin Lamb of Stewartville

Image

Highway 65 reopens

Image

K9 joins Sheriff's Department

Image

Gabby Brown's Celebration of Life

Image

Veterans Home Project Moves Forward

Image

Local man wins Minnesota Pheasant Habitat Stamp Contest

Image

Monster Bash: Night Terrors

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Mayo Clinic addressing vaping concerns

Image

Immigration legal help in Southeast Minnesota

Community Events