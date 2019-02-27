Police: Year-long investigation results in many charges against Butler Co. man

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - A year-long investigation has resulted in multiple charges against a Clarksville man.

Drew Johnson, 37, was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant at 503 West Weare St. in Clarksville.

Police say after a brief altercation, Johnson was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Providing a place of gathering where drugs are being used Tampering with evidence Assault on a peace officer causing injury Interference with official acts causing injury Possession of marijuana Possession of a prescription medication without a prescription Possession of drug paraphernalia