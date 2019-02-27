Police: Year-long investigation results in many charges against Butler Co. man

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - A year-long investigation has resulted in multiple charges against a Clarksville man.
Drew Johnson, 37, was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant at 503 West Weare St. in Clarksville.
Police say after a brief altercation, Johnson was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- Providing a place of gathering where drugs are being used
- Tampering with evidence
- Assault on a peace officer causing injury
- Interference with official acts causing injury
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of a prescription medication without a prescription
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
