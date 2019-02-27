Clear
Police: Year-long investigation results in many charges against Butler Co. man

Drew Johnson

A year-long investigation has resulted in multiple charges against a Clarksville man.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 10:04 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 10:07 AM

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - A year-long investigation has resulted in multiple charges against a Clarksville man.
Drew Johnson, 37, was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant at 503 West Weare St. in Clarksville.
Police say after a brief altercation, Johnson was charged with the following crimes:

  1. Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
  2. Providing a place of gathering where drugs are being used
  3. Tampering with evidence
  4. Assault on a peace officer causing injury
  5. Interference with official acts causing injury
  6. Possession of marijuana
  7. Possession of a prescription medication without a prescription
  8. Possession of drug paraphernalia

