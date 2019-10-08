Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Woman taken to hospital after Rochester assault

Suspect is in custody.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 3:57 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a reported assault in Rochester.

Police say it happened Monday afternoon near First Unitarian Universalist Church in the 1700 block of Walden Lane SW. KIMT’s reporter on the scene says a female victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a suspect was caught near the Memorial Parkway bike path.

According to initial information, it appears a woman was walking with her two kids when she was attacked by a stranger.

Rochester school district officials say the nearby Folwell Elementary kept staff and students inside for about 20 minutes, per police request, as this incident was happening.

Stay with KIMT for more details on this story as it develops.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Previewing fall attractions in Southeastern MN and North Iowa

Image

Ordinances in the skyways

Image

Riverfront Re-imagined

Image

Moving forward with Clear Lake development

Image

Will the area see snow later this week?

Image

Pedestrian Subway Renovation

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Community Events