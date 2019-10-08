Police: Woman taken to hospital after Rochester assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a reported assault in Rochester.

Police say it happened Monday afternoon near First Unitarian Universalist Church in the 1700 block of Walden Lane SW. KIMT’s reporter on the scene says a female victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a suspect was caught near the Memorial Parkway bike path.

According to initial information, it appears a woman was walking with her two kids when she was attacked by a stranger.

Rochester school district officials say the nearby Folwell Elementary kept staff and students inside for about 20 minutes, per police request, as this incident was happening.

Stay with KIMT for more details on this story as it develops.