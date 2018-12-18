Clear
Police: Woman suffers broken hip in Olmsted Co. after being beaten by boyfriend

Terry Hart

A woman suffered a broken hip after police say she was attacked by her boyfriend.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:41 AM

Terry Hart, 45, of Madison, Wisconsin, is facing charges for third-degree assault and felony domestic assault after authorities said he beat a woman and broke her hip. The broken hip required surgery.
That incident occurred Monday between 6-6:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of 29th Ave. NW.
Police say the woman suspected the boyfriend was stealing from her and she found collectors coins inside a box he was removing from the house.
The man became agitated, according to police, and shoved her head into a wall and shoved her to the floor. The man was located a short time later walking down the street on Elton Hills Dr. NW near West River Parkway NW.

