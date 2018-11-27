Rochester Police: Woman possibly mistaken for somebody else as 3 men with guns approach vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A mistake in identity may have resulted in a woman being approached by three subjects with guns.

Rochester police said a woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2040 8 ½ St. SE when a vehicle pulled up and three men got out at around 10:25 p.m. Monday.

The victim, a 23-year-old female, reported the men looked at her and made a comment, which led her to believe they thought she was someone else.

Police attempted to locate the suspect vehicle - a white Toyota Corolla-type car - but did not locate it.