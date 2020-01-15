Police: Woman facing felony charge after trying to pass $8K forged check to Rochester bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 36-year-old woman is facing charges for an alleged $8,000 forged check.
Police said Kelsey Hollermann, of Little Falls, was arrested at Olmsted National Bank on Tuesday afternoon.
Hollerman allegedly tried to cash a forged check but workers caught it due to the victim’s previously falling victim to a forged check.
