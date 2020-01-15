Clear

Police: Woman facing felony charge after trying to pass $8K forged check to Rochester bank

A 36-year-old woman is facing charges for an alleged $8,000 forged check.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 11:42 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 36-year-old woman is facing charges for an alleged $8,000 forged check.

Police said Kelsey Hollermann, of Little Falls, was arrested at Olmsted National Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Hollerman allegedly tried to cash a forged check but workers caught it due to the victim’s previously falling victim to a forged check.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 10°
Watching a potentially big storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Pharmacy returns to community

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter storm likely for Friday with 6-8 inches of snow

Image

Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak

Image

Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/14

Image

Blood drive honors Joel Showalter

Image

Pitching a grand idea

Image

Fire destroys garage in Kasson

Community Events