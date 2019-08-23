Police: Woman facing charges after stolen gun found in Rochester search warrant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is facing gun charges after police said she was found with stolen guns in an apartment.

Sarah Hassan, 21, was charged with possessing stolen property.

Rochester police assisted the Burnsville PD executing a search warrant Tuesday night at 2441 Highway 52 N., Apt. 301.

The stolen 9mm gun came up as stolen from an apartment from a burglary earlier this month.

A gun and other items were taken in that burglary, police said.