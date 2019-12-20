Police: Woman, 82, killed in northwest Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police have identified those involved in a fatal crash Thursday in northwest Rochester.
Police said Friday that Audre Quandt, 82, was killed in the crash that took place at 65th St. NW and Bandel Rd NW.
Those involved are as follows:
Driver of the Dodge pick up - Kenneth Aaker, 63.
Driver of the sedan - Luvern Quandt, 87
Passenger of the sedan - Audre Quandt, 82
Police said Luvern Quandt was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
