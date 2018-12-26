Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Woman, 68, had house hit after report of shots fired in Rochester

Police say an unintended target had her house hit after a report of gun shots Dec. 23.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 10:45 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police say an unintended target had her house hit after a report of gun shots Dec. 23.
Police say they received several calls of shots fired around the 1200 block of 12th Ave. NE and the 1500 block of 10th Ave. NE at 5:03 a.m.
A resident at 1500 11th Ave. NE called and reported her house had been hit by a bullet. The 68-year-old woman said she found a single shot fired through the front door. It was lodged in door trim in the hallway.
There were no other complaints of houses or vehicles hit.
The incident remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Rain snow mix returns this afternoon with more rain for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

Image

Holiday travels and the winter storm

Image

Spending the holidays alone

Image

What to do with your Christmas Tree

Image

Millennials keeping mail alive

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Tested

Image

Flying on Christmas

Image

Christmas Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Christmas babies

Community Events