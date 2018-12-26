Police: Woman, 68, had house hit after report of shots fired in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police say an unintended target had her house hit after a report of gun shots Dec. 23.

Police say they received several calls of shots fired around the 1200 block of 12th Ave. NE and the 1500 block of 10th Ave. NE at 5:03 a.m.

A resident at 1500 11th Ave. NE called and reported her house had been hit by a bullet. The 68-year-old woman said she found a single shot fired through the front door. It was lodged in door trim in the hallway.

There were no other complaints of houses or vehicles hit.

The incident remains under investigation.