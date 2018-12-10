Police: Woman beaten by southern MN man before escaping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing charges for allegedly punching, kicking and choking a woman before she was able to escape.
Jake Anderson, 26, of Rochester, is facing charges for domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation (both felonies).
Police say it happened around 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 824 4th Ave. SE.
Anderson became upset, police said, and assaulted the woman before she fled from the house without shoes on and without her phone, police said.
Police said Anderson went after the victim before seeing people leaving a church service before he decided to back inside the residence.
