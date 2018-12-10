Clear

Police: Woman beaten by southern MN man before escaping

Jake Anderson

A man is facing charges for allegedly punching, kicking and choking a woman before she was able to escape.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:00 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing charges for allegedly punching, kicking and choking a woman before she was able to escape.
Jake Anderson, 26, of Rochester, is facing charges for domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation (both felonies).
Police say it happened around 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 824 4th Ave. SE.
Anderson became upset, police said, and assaulted the woman before she fled from the house without shoes on and without her phone, police said.
Police said Anderson went after the victim before seeing people leaving a church service before he decided to back inside the residence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Image

Central Springs wrestling highlights

Image

Community comes together to remember loved one

Image

Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Community Events