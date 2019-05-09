MASON CITY, Iowa - A week after an injury crash in northwest Mason City injured five people, a 7-year-old girl remains hospitalized.
Mason City Police said Thursday that Tyjay Redeker remains hospitalized. According to a GoFundMe page, Tyjay Redeker was hospitalized with a brain bleed, a broken jaw, fractured ribs, punctured lungs, and a neck and back fracture. Redeker was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester after the crash.
The others in the vehicle at the time of the crash - 24-year-old Deairreo Cryer, 31-year-old Ruth Redeker, 4-year-old Elijah Cryer, 3-year-old Deairreo Cryer Jr. - have all been released from the hospital.
The 2005 Chevy Uplander was operated by Cryer when it crashed while going eastbound on 12th St. NW on May 2.
The crash remains under investigation.
Related Content
- Police: Week after Mason City crash, 7-year-old girl remains hospitalized
- Mason City, Austin Younkers to remain open
- Man hospitalized after crashing car into Mason City building
- Farm-City Week in Mason City
- Mason City girls hoops ranked third
- Mason City Public Library to remain closed for now
- UPDATE: Police identify people in Mason City crash
- Mason City police say avoiding one crash led to another
- 1 year later, memories remain of 5 who died in Mason City car crash
- UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash in Mason City