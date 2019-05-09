Police: Week after Mason City crash, 7-year-old girl remains hospitalized

MASON CITY, Iowa - A week after an injury crash in northwest Mason City injured five people, a 7-year-old girl remains hospitalized.

Mason City Police said Thursday that Tyjay Redeker remains hospitalized. According to a GoFundMe page, Tyjay Redeker was hospitalized with a brain bleed, a broken jaw, fractured ribs, punctured lungs, and a neck and back fracture. Redeker was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester after the crash.

The others in the vehicle at the time of the crash - 24-year-old Deairreo Cryer, 31-year-old Ruth Redeker, 4-year-old Elijah Cryer, 3-year-old Deairreo Cryer Jr. - have all been released from the hospital.

The 2005 Chevy Uplander was operated by Cryer when it crashed while going eastbound on 12th St. NW on May 2.

The crash remains under investigation.