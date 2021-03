ROCHESTER, Minn. - With warmer temperatures here, thieves are out.

The Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office said it responded to a couple of car thefts and break-ins over the weekend.

The first occurred at the Great River Ridge Trail Head on County Rd. 39. A purse was stolen and the windows of the vehicle were broken.

The second occurred at the Game Haven parking lot in Marion Township where someone broke a vehicle's window.