Police: Wanted woman arrested in Rochester after she attempted to fight authorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A wanted woman was taken into custody Thursday after she was located intoxicated before she attempted to fight police.

Torria Wells, 43, was wanted for fourth-degree assault on an officer. She was located near Broadway Ave. and 3rd St. after a report of an intoxicated woman carrying a bottle of liquor while yelling near the library.

When officers tried to place her under arrest, she placed her hands on an officer’s neck and attempted to punch them.

The woman had to be tazed before she began cooperating.

Police said there 7-8 officers on the scene because of her history of assaulting them.

One officer received scratches on his neck.