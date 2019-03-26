Police: Wanted Rochester man located after electricity cut to apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man authorities were trying to locate for more than a week in relation to violating a no-contact order was taken into custody after power was cut off to an apartment complex early Tuesday.

Authorities say 56-year-old Dennis Nelson Jr. appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and resisted arrest when he was located in the 100 block of 7th St. NW.

The reporting party said someone had cut the electricity in the building and an unknown male was standing in the dark hallway of the complex. Officers arrived and confronted the man who they recognized as Nelson.

Nelson told police he works for the landlord and was there to fix the electricity.

After a struggle, he was taken into custody and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation because of suspected meth use.

The initial search for Nelson Jr. began after a 54-year-old female reported he had been texting and harassing her.