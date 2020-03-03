Police: Wanted Rochester man found with stash of drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who had a warrant for his arrest is in more trouble after he was found with a plethora of drugs.

Wayne Moore, 53, was arrested Monday after officers driving on N. Broadway Ave. located him.

Moore was found to be in possession of 14 grams of meth, 88 lorazepam pills and other medications not belonging to him.

He's facing a felony second-degree controlled substance charge.