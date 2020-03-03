Clear
Police: Wanted Rochester man found with stash of drugs

A man who had a warrant for his arrest is in more trouble after he was found with a plethora of drugs.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 11:22 AM

Wayne Moore, 53, was arrested Monday after officers driving on N. Broadway Ave. located him.

Wayne Moore, 53, was arrested Monday after officers driving on N. Broadway Ave. located him.

Moore was found to be in possession of 14 grams of meth, 88 lorazepam pills and other medications not belonging to him.

He's facing a felony second-degree controlled substance charge.

Community Events