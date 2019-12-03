Police: Wanted Mason City man taken into custody after foot pursuit

MASON CITY, Iowa - A call about a man potentially going from vehicle to vehicle in a Mason City neighborhood Tuesday resulted in a wanted man being taken into custody.

Police were called to the 1200 block of 4th St. SE after a report of a white male going vehicle with the person possibly behaving erratically.

Police arrived on the scene and the man, 25-year-old Colby Thompson, fled on foot.

He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

He was wanted for a controlled substance violation and for failing to appear. He was also charged with interference with official acts in relation to Tuesday’s incident.