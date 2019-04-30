Police: Wanted Mason City man arrested after short vehicle pursuit, foot chase

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with several warrants was arrested after fleeing a vehicle on foot.
At 6:44 p.m. Monday, Mason City police tried to stop a vehicle at 12th st. and N. Federal Ave. The vehicle, driven by 49-year-old Jennifer Hansen, failed to stop and continued driving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW where it stopped in an alley.
The passenger, identified as Harold Stinnett Jr., 29, of Mason City, had several valid arrest warrants out of Cerro Gordo County.
When the vehicle stopped, Stinnett ran and was caught a block away.
Hansen was charged with eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to obey a stop sign, failure to obey a stop signal and no insurance.
Stinnett was charged with interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance-third offense, and was arrested for his warrants.
