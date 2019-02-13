Clear
Police: Wanted Mason City man arrested after tussling with officer

Terry Kiefer

A man who had several valid warrants was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly fighting with law enforcement.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 9:59 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 9:59 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man who had several valid Cerro Gordo Co. warrants was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly fighting with law enforcement.
Terry Kiefer, 27, of Mason City, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury in addition to being picked up for warrants. He was arrested in the 200 block of N. Madison Ave. at 6:48 a.m.
Authorities said Kiefer was told to stop several times before he “turned on the officer and took a hold of the officer’s arm and physically resisted the officer’s attempt to get Kiefer to the ground,” court documents state. The officer suffered a cut/abrasion on his neck.

