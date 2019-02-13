MASON CITY, Iowa - A man who had several valid Cerro Gordo Co. warrants was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly fighting with law enforcement.
Terry Kiefer, 27, of Mason City, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury in addition to being picked up for warrants. He was arrested in the 200 block of N. Madison Ave. at 6:48 a.m.
Authorities said Kiefer was told to stop several times before he “turned on the officer and took a hold of the officer’s arm and physically resisted the officer’s attempt to get Kiefer to the ground,” court documents state. The officer suffered a cut/abrasion on his neck.
Related Content
- Police: Wanted Mason City man arrested after tussling with officer
- Police: Wanted Mason City man arrested after abusing woman
- Wanted Mason City man back in custody
- Man arrested in Mason City snowmobile thefts
- Prostitution arrest in Mason City
- Mason City Police: Man arrested for fighting with officers was in possession of loaded 9 mm
- Mason City police: 3 wanted men likely in North Iowa
- Wanted man arrested in Charles City
- Wanted man under arrest
- Authorities: Man wanted for hitting man in face with knife arrested in Mason City
Scroll for more content...