Police: Wanted Austin man taken into custody after pulling knife on officer

AUSTIN, Minn. - A wanted 57-year-old Austin man was taken into custody Monday after he allegedly pulled a knife on officers before he was taken into custody.

Johnny Davis was wanted on a felony warrant for having been a violent felon in possession of a firearm. Previous attempts to take Davis into custody resulted in him fleeing in a motor vehicle.

When the warrant was executed Monday, police said David fled further into the apartment and pulled a knife on the officer.

Davis asked the first responding officer to shoot him as he was held at gunpoint. The office was able to deploy a Taser and successfully took him into custody.

He's being held in the Mower County Jail on the firearm charge along with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.