Police: Victims in Rochester shooting were both teens; no arrests made

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 1:07 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The two victims in Wednesday night’s shooting at a KFC parking lot were both teens, authorities said Thursday.

The two victims were identified as 16-year-old males who were sitting in a vehicle when someone began shooting at them.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other may have been grazed by a bullet.

Police said the victims drove to a relative’s house before one was taken for treatment.

No arrests have been made but authorities said one person was seen running from the location while a vehicle also left the scene at a high rate of speed.

